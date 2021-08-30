Burnley v Leeds: The pick of the stats

Chris Wood’s opening goal for Burnley was the 30,000th goal scored in Premier League history. The 10,000th was scored by Les Ferdinand for Spurs in December 2001, while the 20,000th was scored by Marc Albrighton for Aston Villa in December 2011.

Burnley and Leeds have drawn a league match at Turf Moor for the first time since November 1973, with 12 games in a row having a winning side prior to Saturday.