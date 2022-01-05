Wolves fans share their views on the January transfer window

James Allen, Ducklington, Oxfordshire: Lage must be backed and, with Jimenez not firing, a striker is a must. We have flirted with Origi in the past and, with his limited playing time at Liverpool, persuading him to move to Molineux would surely be possible.

Matt Sacco: Wolverhampton: Need a top class CB to improve us, and a box-to-box midfielder to give us some variety and pace in the middle. Rugani from Juventus at CB would be a great shout as he is experienced and not first choice there. If we could get Bissouma from Brighton or Sander Berge from Sheffield United that would strengthen us too.

Josh Baker, England: We will hopefully get into the Europa League and also I think we should sign Renato Sanches and buy a centre-back to cover for Boly. Also I think we need to get Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent deal.

Have your say on Wolves' transfer business in January