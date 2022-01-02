Leeds 3-1 Burnley: Bielsa reaction

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to Match of the Day: "It was a necessary victory in a game that’s very important at this stage of the season. It was very difficult to win but the victory was deserved.

"With the dominance that we had and the chances we created, to play against Burnley is very difficult, they know very well how they want to play.

"We need goals. The goals sometimes are offered by different players. I’m sure it’s going to help them find their confidence and to score once again.

"It’s a step forward but it’s insufficient if we don’t give consistency to the performances."