As Everton prepare to take on Hull City in the FA Cup third round, here's a reminder of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first Everton goal when the two sides last met.

It was a game to remember for Toffees supporters as Ronald Koeman's side cruised to a 4-0 win over Hull at Goodison Park in the Premier League back in March 2017.

Romelu Lukaku grabbed himself two injury-time goals but it was a 20-year-old Calvert-Lewin who kicked off the scoring, tapping home Tom Davies' low cross - his first Premier League goal.

Despite failing to find the back of the net for the remainder of the 2016-17 season, Calvert-Lewin became a regular for Everton the following season after scoring the winning goal for England at the Under-20 World Cup.

Since then, he has gone on to make 177 appearances for the Merseyside club and scored 56 goals.

After making his first start since August against Brighton on Sunday, can he rediscover his goalscoring form against the Tigers in the FA Cup?