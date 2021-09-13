Team news: Everton v Burnley

Everton could hand a debut to striker Salomon Rondon after signing the Venezuelan on deadline day.

Captain Seamus Coleman is available after the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty turned out to be minor - and Brazil's Richarlison is available after some initial doubt.

Burnley could give a debut to new signing Maxwel Cornet.

Connor Roberts, Nathan Collins and Dale Stephens are building up their fitness but are not yet ready to play.

Who makes your Toffees team this weekend?

Pick and share your Burnley XI here