Rafael Benitez says his transfer decisions are based on what is best for the team, after the sale of Lucas Digne to Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Left-back Digne expressed his sadness on Instagram about how his relationship with the Toffees had suffered due to "one person from outside".

While Benitez did not take the 28-year-old's message personally, the Spaniard did stress any weak link within his side would be dealt with.

"If you're in a boat and someone is not rowing with the strength that you are expecting, then you have to make your decision," said Benitez.

"My decision is to think about the team, the future, the future of the club. I think we have to move forward and then think about that.

"People will say this time or not is a good moment, it doesn't matter. We have to do it and we have to move forward, thinking about what we can do in the next game and in the future to be stronger and more competitive."

Villa winger Anwar el Ghazi has arrived at Goodison Park on loan and Benitez hopes he can strengthen his squad further before the January window closes.

"We are looking at each position for an opportunity," said Benitez.

"We will try to do the best for us. The reality also is that we've balanced the books. I think it's quite positive.

"We are open to any good option. At the same time, I'm pleased we've brought three players early in the transfer window."