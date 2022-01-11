Tuesday talking point: The future's bright, the future’s blue

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

At 14:00 on Saturday I was transfixed by what I was seeing. I knew Leicester were struggling with injuries but who were these players? I hadn’t heard of most of them, and we didn’t even have enough to fill the bench, even with two goalkeepers on it.

Coming off the back of the Rorke's Drift performance against Liverpool in the league, we had lost even more players, this time to Afcon.

I was telling myself "please don’t lose", as the last holders to go out in the third round when defending the cup were Arsenal, and that was a record we didn’t want to take off them.

With a defensive back line with one recognised centre-back in it - that being Jannik Vestergaard - Leicester fans will know why I wasn’t feeling optimistic.

But did these young Foxes roar! They were being given their chance and they were determined to take it. With passion and effort that a certain first-teamer was unable to show (come in number 17 your time is up... please just come in) as the game went on, they grew and grew.

Confident in their own ability to try a few tricks, pushing forward with the ball and not being afraid to accept it when passed to, these boys became men out there.

I dare say a few may be on the pitch next time we play - and you can’t say they don’t deserve it. We know there isn’t a lot of money to spend in the transfer window.

Put your cheque book away, Mr Chairman. You may not need it.

Has youngsters' display changed your transfer views? Let us know here