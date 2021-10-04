Much of the same for Solskjaer, while Benitez has found his bargain

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It feels as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is saying the same things about his team after every game.

Manchester United weren’t great on Saturday. They weren’t quite "in control" as Solskjaer said. But they were in front. And, being brutal, Fred should have ensured Demarai Gray didn’t get the chance to set up the equaliser, even if it cost him a booking.

As for Everton, when they went to Old Trafford in pre-season, there was a sense of uncertainty around the club and unease over the appointment of Rafael Benitez.

As has always felt likely, Benitez has kept quiet, gone about his job and – at this early stage – already appears to have put together a more cohesive unit than predecessor Carlo Ancelotti managed.

And in Gray, he has found a £1.7m bargain.