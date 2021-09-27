Harry Poole, BBC Sport

It was a rather eventful afternoon for Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium.

Having cancelled out his first-half own goal, the 34-year-old had the final say as he rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope to deny Burnley their first Premier League win of the season.

It is now five goals in six league games for Vardy this season, but Leicester's mixed start to the campaign continues. Brendan Rodgers' side sit 12th in the table with seven points from a possible 18.

While they struggled to find their rhythm on Saturday, the Foxes still managed 22 attempts at goal and Youri Tielemans was key to their attacking play with five key passes - while only Vardy and Harvey Barnes (both six) took more shots than the Belgian (five).

Burnley’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season will stretch to a seventh game, meanwhile, but there were plenty of positives for Sean Dyche to take.

Summer signing Maxwel Cornet's stunning first goal for the club capped an impressive first-half display and the Clarets will hope the injury that curtailed his afternoon is not a serious one.

As Dyche accepted, however, his side must begin turning performances into wins, starting with next weekend's huge home game against bottom side Norwich City.