Newcastle fans find themselves in the middle of a "fairly extraordinary situation" and without a say in the matter, says The Athletic's George Caulkin.

The club's supporters gathered outside St James' Park on Thursday to celebrate their £305m takeover and the end of the Mike Ashley era.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Caulkin said: "Newcastle fans have found themselves slap bang in the middle of this fairly extraordinary situation, where one business has been transferred from one billionaire to a lot of richer billionaires, without any say in the subject.

"They're kind of being asked to be arbiters of morals and ethics and all these other things.

"I don't want to play all those things down because I'm a big believer in human rights and I would like to think I'm more educated about that now than I was 18 months ago when this whole thing started.

"I do think Newcastle fans should be allowed to mark the end of something and to celebrate the end of 14 years of Mike Ashley's ownership, which hasn't taken them to the financial precipice.

"People want to say goodbye to those fairly miserable years and they should be allowed to do that before confronting what happens next."