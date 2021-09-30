Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping for some respite on the injuries front for the visit of Watford.

With Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch likely to miss out the availability of centre-back Pascal Struijk after suspension will be welcome. Striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) could miss a third game in a row.

Bielsa says the six-match winless streak in the Premier League has affected morale but believes there is enough in the performances to see a recovery from a difficult start.

What has he done this week to instil confidence in his players so they can beat newly-promoted Watford, who have managed a couple of wins?

The under-21s put in a good performance in midweek to beat Oldham in the EFL Trophy. Midfielder Lewis Bate, recently signed from Chelsea, was the standout performer so Bielsa's views on his development would be welcome.