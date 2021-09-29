Confirmed team news - Man Utd v Villarreal
A repeat of last year's Europa League final and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revenge on his mind.
The Manchester United manager makes four changes to the side that lost here against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Three of those are enforced in defence with skipper Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw injured, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended.
Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and Alex Telles come in with Jadon Sancho replacing Fred the other change.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Greenwood, Ronaldo.
Villarreal suffered a blow before the game as forward Gerard Moreno, who scored in that Europa League final in May, is out injured, while former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is suspended.
Veteran Spanish defender Raul Albiol skippers the side and former Spurs players Juan Foyth and Etienne Capoue both starting. Big money summer signing Arnaut Danjuma, brought in from Championship side Bournemouth, is also in.
Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Danjuma, Trigueros, Pino, Alcacer.