Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez tells BBC Match of the Day: "I think that we started the game quite well, we had a lot of situations on the counter in the first half and the final decision was not right. We had a couple of chances in the second half then conceded and again soon after. We started with too many problems but the team was fighting well.

"Sometimes if you have players you can make situations and have fresh legs. In some positions we were short of legs.

"Salomon Rondon, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, we had some situations where it could have been different.

"We made mistakes too soon, too early, too close and it was difficult to react. Hopefully we can manage that in the future."

On when Jordan Pickford, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman will return: "At least one or two weeks minimum, we have to see."