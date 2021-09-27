BBC Sport

Arsenal 3-0 Tottenham: The pick of the stats

image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Arsenal have recorded their 600th Premier League win, just the third side to reach this total after Chelsea (601) and Manchester United (691).

  • The Gunners have won 15 of their 28 Premier League matches in 2021; only four sides have recorded more. Indeed, this tally matches their total throughout 2020 (15/34) and 2019 (15/38), last winning more in a calendar year in 2018 (19).

  • Tottenham are only the second team in Premier League history to win their first three games of a season and then lose the next three after Everton in 1993-94, who went on to finish 17th.