Leicester City v Liverpool: Team news

Injury-hit Leicester City could be missing up to eight first-team players on Tuesday.

Defender Timothy Castagne might start after coming off the bench during the 6-3 defeat at Manchester City, while striker Jamie Vardy will be assessed.

For Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones have all returned to training after their Covid-19 isolation periods ended.

Midfielder Thiago was the last of the quartet to come back from his absence on 26 December, while the Reds will definitely be without the suspended Andy Robertson.

