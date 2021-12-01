Aston Villa forward Danny Ings is unavailable on Wednesday because of a niggling injury.

He joins Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet on the sidelines, while Tyrone Mings and John McGinn are a booking away from triggering an automatic one-match ban.

Manchester City will assess the fitness of creative players Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Grealish and Foden have returned to training but De Bruyne is still feeling the after-effects of Covid-19.

Aymeric Laporte is suspended so John Stones is likely to start.

