Lage preparing for fixture pile-up

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The first warnings of the harshness of winter in Wolverhampton came not from the Met Office, but the head coach’s office at Molineux.

Bruno Lage warmed to his theme – about the only thing you could warm to in the West Midlands this weekend – in his press conference as his squad dwindled again.

“Points, points, points,” he asked for recently and it could become a catchphrase. It is also slightly easier to say three times in a row than the really key word at the moment – “consistency”.

Wolves gathered in the points he asked for through October and November to such good effect that they have nosed into the top six - not bad considering they gave everyone else a three-game head-start.

Lage’s concern was the uneven nature of some of those performances. Against West Ham last weekend Wolves were excellent in all areas, but they have not put together two successive performances at that level since August.

Despite Norwich’s recent new-manager bounce, this may not be the most daunting of Wolves’ forthcoming fixtures. At times so far this season they have played well enough to fear nobody, but Lage is worried not so much by any single fixture as the number of them in the next few weeks, given the lack of back-up in his squad.

He should take some comfort from the insurance policy that Wolves’ results have bought; but anyone doubting that fortunes in the Premier League can turn sharply should ask the man in the other dugout at Carrow Road, who was a popular manager of Aston Villa when he last met Lage only six weeks ago.