Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton are all available for the trip to Brighton;

Defender Luke Ayling (knee) is due to play for the under-23s on Monday;

Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Robin Koch (pubis) are in the final stages of their recovery but are not ready to return to first team action yet;

Winger Crysencio Summerville did not miss the Spurs game through injury. Bielsa chose to go with Stuart McKinstry and others on the bench ahead of him;

Bielsa says he's not hiding from Leeds' position in the table. "The results we've obtained position us where we are. The performances in the last period have been improving";