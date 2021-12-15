Brighton v Wolves: Last time out

Bruno Lage faces Brighton for the first time as Wolves manager this week - but what happened when these sides played each other back in May?

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Seagulls, who took the lead but then had Lewis Dunk sent off, conceded two late goals and went down to nine men in injury time as Neal Maupay also saw red.

Dunk opened the scoring in the first half when he nodded in a corner but was given his marching orders after hauling down Fabio Silva when through on goal.

A youthful Wolves needed a spark and found one through substitute Adama Traore who levelled matters after a neat one-two with Silva.

Morgan Gibbs-White then grabbed the winner in injury time, finishing clinically after the ball broke in the box.

With seconds left, Maupay's frustrations boiled over and he was dismissed after a confrontation with referee Jon Moss.