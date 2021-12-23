Liverpool's strength in depth sees them overcome Leicester

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp's triple half-time substitution was the response to some porous defending that led to two Jamie Vardy goals and what should have been a hat-trick for the veteran forward, who fired against a post with only Caoimhin Kelleher to beat.

As Liverpool tried to fight back from 3-1 down, Caglar Soyuncu made a superb block to deny Roberto Firmino at the start of the second period.

Sadly for the Turkey defender, it was his last involvement as he immediately signalled discomfort, which manager Brendan Rodgers will hope is not a recurrence of the hamstring injury he has only just recovered from.

Soyuncu's exit was the trigger for Liverpool to turn the match on its head.

Diogo Jota was a particular nuisance, drawing an outstanding save from Kasper Schmeichel that would have pulled the hosts level after he had halved the arrears.

Wilfred Ndidi's pace denied Firmino a clear run at goal but it was his failure to read a routine James Milner cross that brought Liverpool the injury-time equaliser.

From there, Klopp's side took their the chance to reach the last four of a competition dominated by Manchester City in recent years - but will this term be fought out without the holders, as another four of England's biggest clubs do battle instead.