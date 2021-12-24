'Torres wants to be the best player in the world'

Ferran Torres wanted to leave Manchester City in order to play more first-team football, says Spanish football writer Guillem Balague.

The 21-year-old has not featured at all for City since suffering a foot injury on international duty with Spain in October.

"The timings of City and Ferran Torres didn’t match," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"Torres had to be a bit more patient to stay on and become the player that he can be under Pep Guardiola. But he is impatient - he wants to be the best player in the world.

"He wants to be the star of the team and he had to fight with six other players for his position at City. Even though the goals were good and playing time was decent, he went and knocked on the door of Pep Guardiola’s office and said: 'Mister, I want to go.' And Pep said: 'OK, well go.'

"One of the reasons why Manchester City could not get Cristiano Ronaldo - even though they agreed to do so - was because they had seven players in similar positions. Certainly Bernardo Silva tried to leave in the summer, but the offer never came. In this case, the offer has come for Ferran Torres."

