MOTD Top 10: Shearer includes Toon legends in best XI

Alan Shearer has picked a Newcastle-heavy team for the best XI he has played with - and other Magpies legends only just missed the cut.

Shearer chose the side for the most recent episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, along with co-host Micah Richards.

At the back, he carved out a space for Stuart Pearce, who played with Shearer on Tyneside in the late 90s.

"You needed Pearcey in your team. He didn't say a lot but he was as hard as they come. I had to get him in."

In midfield, he went for good friend Robert Lee.

"He could spray a pass as well as anyone," says Shearer. "He started off as a goalscorer midfielder and then became a general. The fans love him and rightly so.”

Joining Lee in midfield, is "stupidly good" Peter Beardsley, although there was no space for fellow mercurial talent David Ginola.

"Ability-wise, Ginola was unbelievable. He sometimes made defenders look like fools, but I probably didn’t see the best of him when I was there."

Up front with Shearer himself was Les Ferdinand, a partnership Shearer regrets lasted for just one season.

"We got 49 goals together that season - and we both missed time with injuries. He was brilliant to have in the team but, stupidly, Newcastle sold him back to Spurs."

Shearer also highlighted players who nearly got in his team.

"The only thing that stopped me putting Shay Given in was that I won the Premier League with Tim Flowers in the team. It was a tough choice."

And he couldn't quite fit in Keith Gillespie on the right wing. How Shearer loved crosses from him.

And the manager? Sir Bobby Robson.

“He saved my career and he took Newcastle from the bottom three to the Champions League. That's the only reason he's squeaked in ahead of Kenny Dalglish."