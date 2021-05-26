BBC Sport

'Some of these shirts were worn by genuine heroes'

Published

Football kits are often iconic, becoming a symbol of a team's achievements in a particular season, or forever remembered for a particular heroic player.

Team colours and styles can change too, sparking debate among fans.

Now Leeds fan and author Rob Endeacott has collaborated with United collector Ben Hunt to produce a book about the history of the club's kits.

image caption

Endeacott says he "absolutely adored" the all-yellow kit in which Tony Currie scored "one of the best goals in history".

The book documents the kits and colours through the years - from the 1919 Huddersfield Town replica strip to the white and blue shirt for 2020-21.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Endeacott said "It's been hard work coordinating different photo suppliers and different shirt collectors.

"Some of these shirts belonged to or were regularly worn by genuine heroes."

image caption

Don Revie's change to an all-white kit was "to emulate and achieve what Real Madrid have achieved".

image caption

There's mystery behind the all-orange kit, which was allegedly burned "because Leeds lost 3-0 at Stoke and Don Revie instructed it".

Hear more from Endeacott, including why Umbro changed kits to make them "shine more" under floodlights, as well as the theory behind the clutch of red strips in the aftermath of the 1966 World Cup on BBC Sounds