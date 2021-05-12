BBC Sport

'I can only have international preference when I get called up'

Leeds United's Pascal Struijk says he "would be honoured" to represent either the Netherlands or Belgium.

He was born in Belgium but moved to the Netherlands as a young child and has played for the Dutch at under-17 level - though has yet to earn a senior cap.

It was reported in March that the 21-year-old, who has featured in both defence and midfield for Leeds, wanted more time to consider his international future.

And on Tuesday, he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: "'I can only have a preference when I get called up.

"It's about what's best for my career - in the long term rather than the short term. Both countries have their strong suits.

"I can be used in several positions and in several systems."