'Tielemans had absolutely everything'

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans offered a stellar display in Sunday's win at Brentford.

The Belgium international scored his team's first and played a key role in their second. He also ranked first in the fixture for his passing, creativity and general work rate, as the Match of the Day 2 stats showed.

Former Manchester City midfielder Micah Richards said: "Brentford were excellent but Tielemans was the best player on the pitch. He was just absolutely everywhere.

"The technique and the strike for his goal, it was a fantastic strike.

"He bossed the midfield. Every time he gets the ball he looks forward. He had absolutely everything in his performance."

You can watch more analysis on Tielemans' display on Match of the Day 2 from 35:30 on BBC iPlayer here