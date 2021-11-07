Everton v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Everton boss Rafael Benitez makes three changes to his side following a defeat at Wolves on Monday, with Fabian Delph coming for Jean-Philippe Gbamin in midfield while forward Anthony Gordon replaces defender Mason Holgate as the Toffees switch from three to four at the back.

That means left-back Lucas Digne also returns, with Alex Iwobi making way.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Allan, Delph, Townsend, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison.

It turns out Thursday's Europa Conference League win was a rehearsal for Antonio Conte's first Premier League fixture in charge of Tottenham, with the Italian sticking with the XI that beat Vitesse.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Moura, Son, Kane.