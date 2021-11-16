Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

The international break has had Watford fans mulling over the goalkeeper situation at Vicarage Road.

Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann reportedly told a German magazine that he didn’t know why he wasn’t in the Hornets team any more, after being dropped following the Premier League defeat by Wolves in September.

Since then, Ben Foster has taken over and is yet to keep a clean sheet in the league (Bachmann didn’t either).

Bachmann is quoted as saying the situation “has little to do with sport” and is because of “non-sporting reasons”. He says he will consider his future in January if no solution is found.

His comments came at a similar time to Watford’s announcement that they had signed highly rated Nigeria keeper Maduka Okoye from Sparta Rotterdam on a five-and-a-half-year contract that begins when the transfer window reopens in January. But he will stay in the Netherlands until the end of the season.

So what happens if Bachmann leaves in January? The Hornets have Rob Elliot and Pontus Dahlberg on their roster, but Elliot, 35, has played very little football in the past few years and Dahlberg is on a season-long loan at Doncaster.

As for the future, Foster’s contract runs out in May and by that time he will be 39. It could be that Okoye then becomes Watford’s number one.