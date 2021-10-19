De Bruyne: I don't think De Bruyne is playing the best football I've ever seen from him but when you can strike the ball as well as he can, with either foot, you don't have to be brilliant every week. The game was over for Burnley the moment De Bruyne stepped inside and struck the ball with his left boot. The Belgium midfielder didn't even have to look at the target.

Silva: This lad is having a wonderful start to the season, which is just as well as De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are slightly off the boil. Regardless, Manchester City don't seem to be suffering too much. Portugal playmaker Silva simply ran the show against a Burnley side that, had they taken their chances, might have come away with a point.

Read what else Garth had to say about De Bruyne and Silva, plus find out who else made his team of the week