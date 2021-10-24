Brentford 1-2 Leicester - Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to MOTD: "It was a very good performance. Very proud of the team and the players. Leicester are a very good side, very well coached. The way we smashed them first half, totally dominated them for 45 minutes. They had maybe one shot and that was the goal. We should have been in front instead of behind at the end of the first half. The goal was either a piece of brilliance, quality or a lucky punch.

"We can blame ourselves for the second goal, we didn't recover quick enough. However, if we could replicate this performance again and play tomorrow we would win.

"You can feel I am irritated, body is burning and it will be the same as the players but it is about getting that out of our system and putting that determination in again. If we do that we will be absolutely fine."