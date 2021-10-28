Klopp has plan for talented Morton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has talked up the prospects of midfielder Tyler Morton after his display in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win at Preston.

Morton, 18, made his full debut and a noteworthy contribution as the Reds reached the last eight with a 2-0 win at Deepdale.

The Wallasey-born player later said he was “very emotional” having fulfilled a “boyhood dream”.

"Tyler Morton has real talent," said Klopp. "He is a smart footballer. You can see his natural movements and his technique is really good.

"Now we have to make sure we have to help him get the body for football, that he's not too small and skinny. That's all to come."

Klopp made widespread changes for the tie but has said he will consider the strength of his selection for future League Cup games.

"It really depends on specific situations," Klopp said of his selection. "I don't think we could have lined up really differently tonight.

"We have to see, I don't make these decisions two or three weeks before we play the next round."