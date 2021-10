Simon Stone, BBC Sport

An interesting financial announcement was made around Watford yesterday.

They have borrowed £8.075m from MacQuarie Bank as an advance on money owed to them by Udinese.

Presumably this will be connected either to the transfers of Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success or Ignacio Pussetto, who has returned to Italy on loan. Those clubs do a lot of business together.

Watford and Udinese have the same owners.