Tuesday talking point: Manager search 'huge early test' for new owners

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

It's been a busy week on Tyneside as the club’s new owners surprised no-one by sacking Steve Bruce. Graeme Jones, who assisted Bruce as part of his coaching staff since early 2020, has been given temporary control.

The atmosphere at Crystal Palace on Saturday, for Jones’ first game, was buoyant - I would argue one of the noisiest away ends I have been in for at least a couple of years.

Unfortunately, the energy in the stands was not matched by the performance on the pitch and it is clear the new person coming in, whoever it may be, is going to have to hit the ground running and find a system which maximises the squad’s strengths, until the transfer window opens.

The next manager is likely to have 11 games before the January transfer window and, with United on four points from nine games, will have to try to get at least 15 points from those 11 matches to ensure the club does not start 2022 with the relegation battle almost already lost.

Who the new owners employ is a huge early test of their leadership.