Brighton v Leeds: What does the form show?

Having won four of their first five Premier League games this season, Brighton are now winless in their past seven (drawn five, lost two) – only bottom side Newcastle (12) are on a longer current run without a win than the Seagulls.

In their first eight Premier League games this season, Brighton conceded just five goals (0.6 per game) and faced just 21 shots on target (2.6 per game). In their past four, the Seagulls have conceded nine goals (2.3 per game) and faced 23 shots on target (5.8 per game).