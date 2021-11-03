Chelsea v Burnley: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Chelsea have won their past four Premier League games against Burnley, scoring 12 and conceding twice in this run.
Burnley have won just one of their 14 Premier League games against Chelsea (drawn three, lost 10). However, five of the six points they’ve won in the competition against the Blues have come at Stamford Bridge (won one, drawn two, lost four).
After winning just three of their first 30 Premier League games in London (drawn three, lost 23), Burnley have won five of their last eight top-flight games in the capital (lost three).