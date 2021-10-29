Seagulls face a fight against rampant Reds

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

A trip to in-form Liverpool is probably not what you want after a 4-1 home defeat by champions Manchester City but Brighton will not want to lose any more early-season momentum.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have the wind in their sails and the Seagulls will have to eradicate the mistakes made against City at the Amex.

Head coach Graham Potter says Mo Salah "isn’t even world class, he’s out of this world class" and the Egyptian loves playing the Albion, which is ominous after his recent performances.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch the goals have dried up. Brighton have failed to score from open play in the past three Premier League games.

Potter is confident the goals will come but without Danny Welbeck the Seagulls seem to have lost some of their attacking threat.

Anfield may not be the easiest place to rediscover your scoring touch but any continued drought beyond the weekend and the Seagulls may slip down the table.

Last season’s historic 1-0 win was achieved during lockdown and Potter says Anfield with fans is a different animal. His side will have to fight like tigers if they are to upset the odds again.