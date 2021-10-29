Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace have officially opened their new £20m academy training ground with former academy graduate, captain and now England manager Gareth Southgate.

Chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport this shows how far the club have come: "I’m happy for everybody connected to the club and everybody that’s made a contribution over the last 11 years. It really feels like this represents it being worth it, just staying in the Premier League isn’t enough.

"We need to try and improve. You have to look at your advantages, what are you unique points? Dare I just use the word business for a minute - you look at your business and you think what are the things we’ve got that might be different to everybody else?"

The site of the new facility is across the road from the first team's training facility in Beckenham.

"We could have found a lot of places outside the M25 but this is where our players are, this is where our people are, this is where the talent is and this is why it needed to be here or somewhere near here. We’re very happy with it and we’re really pleased with what we came up with as a solution.

"We’ve come up with something that is very Palace. Gareth said that we musn’t lose those things that got us here – that hunger, that desire and that underdog spirit. If we can marry that with the very best facilities, then who knows where this club can end up?"