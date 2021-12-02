Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Brentford
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on CBeebies presenter and West Ham fan Ben Cajee for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
I was impressed by Brentford in their win over Everton. I always thought they would win enough games to stay in the Premier League and that is becoming evident.
I am going with a Tottenham home win here, though. Their game at Burnley on Sunday was snowed off and that just means Antonio Conte will get even more time with his players.
Ben's prediction: 3-1
I would like Brentford to get a result here, but I think Spurs will win.
Find out how Lawro and Ben predicted the rest of the week's fixtures would go