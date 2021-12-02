Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I was impressed by Brentford in their win over Everton. I always thought they would win enough games to stay in the Premier League and that is becoming evident.

I am going with a Tottenham home win here, though. Their game at Burnley on Sunday was snowed off and that just means Antonio Conte will get even more time with his players.

Ben's prediction: 3-1

I would like Brentford to get a result here, but I think Spurs will win.

