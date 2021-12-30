Crystal Palace v West Ham: What does the form show?
- Published
Crystal Palace have won just one of their 10 top-flight matches played on New Year’s Day (drawn five; lost four), beating Notts County back in 1992.
West Ham won on New Year’s Day in 2020 (4-0 v Bournemouth) and 2021 (1-0 v Everton) – they’ve never won three consecutive league games on 1 January before.
Palace forward Odsonne Édouard has been involved in four goals in his last three Premier League games (one goal, three assists), one more than he had in his first 13 in the competition combined (three goals).
Declan Rice will become the 17th different player to reach 150 Premier League appearances for West Ham should he feature against Palace. At 22 years and 352 days on the day of this game, he’ll be almost three years younger than the previous youngest player to reach the milestone for the Hammers (Mark Noble in 2013, 25y 267d).