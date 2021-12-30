Crystal Palace v West Ham: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace have won just one of their 10 top-flight matches played on New Year’s Day (drawn five; lost four), beating Notts County back in 1992.

West Ham won on New Year’s Day in 2020 (4-0 v Bournemouth) and 2021 (1-0 v Everton) – they’ve never won three consecutive league games on 1 January before.

Palace forward Odsonne Édouard has been involved in four goals in his last three Premier League games (one goal, three assists), one more than he had in his first 13 in the competition combined (three goals).