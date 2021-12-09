Norwich host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend but how did the Canaries fare in their last league fixture against the Red Devils?

Daniel Farke's team were rooted to the bottom of the table already and were summarily dismissed by United at Old Trafford in an one-sided encounter.

Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance with a double - first stabbing home Juan Mata's cross and converting the second from the spot after Brandon Williams was hauled down.

Anthony Martial headed United's third shortly after, before Mason Greenwood wrapped up the points late on.

The win moved the home side above Sheffield United into fifth, five points off the Champions League places.

As for Norwich, they remained seven points from safety with 16 games left.