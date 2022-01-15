Norwich 2-1 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benitez: “It is really disappointing because we came here thinking about the win and it is a long journey for the fans who have come to support us. Everyone came here expecting us to win and we couldn’t.

We conceded two goals through our own mistakes and that makes it a mountain to climb for us. We have to stay professional, concentrate on the next training session and match.

“I am disappointed that we don’t learn and we keep making the same mistakes. Richarlison could not play the full 90 as he was coming back from injury. He only had one training session before this game.

“It is really disappointing because they are working so hard, We are doing lots of things that are good for the future, bringing in new players, but we need to be winning on the pitch.”