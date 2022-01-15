Confirmed team news: Newcastle v Watford

Chris Wood starts up front for Newcastle after his £25m move from Burnley, in one of three changes to the Newcastle side that were embarrassed against Cambridge in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Paul Dummett makes his first appearance of the season after injury, and looks like he will play at left-back instead of Matt Ritchie.

Jamaal Lascelles returns to the centre of defence in place of Emil Krafth, while Jacob Murphy also drops to the bench.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Fraser, Longstaff, Shelvey, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood.

Subs: Darlow, Gillespie, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Anderson.