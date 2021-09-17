West Ham v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
West Ham are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League games, their longest run in the competition since a streak of 10 games between February and April 2016.
Manchester United are unbeaten in 28 Premier League away games, the longest run without defeat on the road in English league history. The Red Devils have conceded just 19 goals in this run, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.
In Premier League history, the Red Devils have the highest win rate in Sunday games, claiming victory in 55% of them - 163 matches out of 297.