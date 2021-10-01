Solskjaer on Van de Beek, Rashford, Shaw & TV scheduling
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Everton.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
Solskjaer says he understands Donny van de Beek's frustrations at being left on the bench against Villarreal, but that he doesn't want energy sappers or sulkers in his squad;
Marcus Rashford is back in full training and tackles were flying in on him from his team-mates;
Luke Shaw has recovered from illness, but will have a shoulder injury assessed to see if he can face Everton;
He also says United and Chelsea, who were in Champions League action on Wednesday, should both be playing on Sunday this weekend - and that Liverpool v Manchester City should be on Saturday.