James: Solid window with the likes of Coutinho, Digne and Chambers joining us. Olsen as backup goalkeeper is crucial in case of Martinez injury. Squad depth seems to be the main focus here but we needed a defensive midfielder and it hasn't happened unless we get some sort of deadline day miracle. Hoping Cash doesn't leave us or we could be in a bad situation.

Jason: Dean Smith wouldn’t have attracted Coutinho or Digne to the club, so while I thought he was hard done by getting the sack, we’re reaping the benefits of bringing Gerrard in. I’d still like a Soucek-style midfielder to add a presence to quite a diminutive centre of the park. Maybe we’ll get Rodrigo Bentancur across the line?

