Tottenham 2-3 Southampton: More Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte told BBC Radio 5 Live: “In the first half we struggled especially because we made many mistakes in possession and we have to try to be better. I was a player and I know very well the confidence goes down and you have to try to improve the confidence. You don’t want to play the ball but in the second half the team played well until the goal. Then we conceded two when we had to try to manage (the game) better. There are different parts of a game, it is not only one part, there are many situations and with experience we have to try to improve on this aspect.

“I repeat, we have to look to ourselves because in every game we have to struggle to get three points. I repeat, this is our life now. Every game we have to know you can win but at the same time you have to struggle to get three points because you can also lose and draw. There is a process with this team and the process will not (happen) in a short time. I have been repeating this since my arrival, the people maybe don’t want to listen to this."