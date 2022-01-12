West Ham v Norwich: Team news

David Moyes was coy in his pre-match news conference about whether there are any fresh injury or Covid-19 concerns in the squad.

Said Benrahma is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Kurt Zouma isn't yet fit after a hamstring injury.

Norwich loanee Billy Gilmour could be out for four weeks because of a sprained ankle.

Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki all returned for Sunday's FA Cup win over Charlton.

Todd Cantwell missed that tie because of illness but could feature against the Hammers.

