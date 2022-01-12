Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is "an incredible talent" but needs to play, according to French football journalist Julien Laurens.

The France international was booed off by a section of the Spurs supporters during Sunday's FA Cup win over Morecambe and Laurens says it's best for everyone if he leaves the club.

"He is an incredible talent but it's not just about talent," Laurens said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"From Spurs' point of view, it'd be best to loan him for six months, hope he plays and does well and then it's easier to sell him in the summer and start to recoup some of the money they paid for him.

"Ndombele loves English football and would happily stay here, but now he will go anywhere. But when you're on £200K a week, it's a very tricky transfer to do."

