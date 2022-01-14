Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Aston Villa were hard done by when they lost at Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday night, and I reckon they will reverse that result at Villa Park.

New Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be available, but I don't know whether he will start because he has not played many minutes recently. He'll probably be on the bench and if they need a lift - and a trick or two - they can bring him on.

It is United who have got more problems at the moment, though. I really thought we would see an improvement under Ralf Rangnick.

Their results haven't been that bad, other than their loss to Wolves at the start of the year, but their performances have mostly been poor and there are obviously some deep-rooted problems inside the club that need to be sorted out.

S-X's prediction: 0-2

Can Villa do what Wolves did a few days ago and beat United? No! Apologies to everyone in my family who are Villa fans, but I don't think United will let that slip.

