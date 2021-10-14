Southampton host Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Patrick Bamford's 16th Premier League goal of the season helped Leeds United to a 2-0 win over Southampton in front of 8,000 returning fans at St Mary's Stadium.

Bamford, who had earlier missed a chance when he only had goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to beat, flicked the ball into the net following Rodrigo's ball over the Saints defence.

Leeds added a second in injury time when Bamford's strike was parried by McCarthy, with Tyler Roberts converting the rebound.

Southampton's best chance came early on but Che Adams' header was tipped over by Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.