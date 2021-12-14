'This is another battle I want to win'

Watford’s match against Burnley on Wednesday is "crucial" for both sides, says Hornets manager Claudio Ranieri.

When taking the job at Vicarage Road in October, Ranieri says knew he would be managing a team near the relegation places - and defeat at Turf Moor would see Watford replace Burnley in the drop zone.

"Watford won the battle to come up to the Premier League and I know they have to battle near the relegation zone," he said.

"I knew this before coming. I knew this season that we need to be very strong, to concentrate, be together and try to do our best. This is another battle that I want to win.

"It is a very important match. Always I am confident with my players. The approach is always the same, we don’t change our philosophy. I know it will be a fantastic battle, this [Burnley] is a team that fights in every situation until the whistle. It will be a very good match and battle."